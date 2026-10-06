OpenAI upgrades Codex with plugins to extend beyond coding
Technology
OpenAI just gave its Codex tool a big upgrade: you can now add plugins to do way more than just code.
This means developers can plug in extra features, making Codex super flexible for all kinds of real-world projects, kind of like what Claude Code users already have.
Codex Plugin Directory will simplify integrations
With these new plugins, developers can bundle skills and integrations into ready-to-use tools, making it easier to share and reuse workflows.
There's even a Plugin Directory coming soon, so finding and installing solutions (like Figma or Slack integrations) will be quick and simple.
OpenAI says this is all about helping teams work better together and making Codex a more unified experience, especially among development teams.