OpenAI urges macOS ChatGPT users to update after Axios issue
Technology
OpenAI is urging macOS users to update their ChatGPT apps after identifying a security issue involving the popular Axios library.
While there's no sign of any data leaks or hacks, the company is playing it safe and rolling out new security measures, just in case.
OpenAI mandates macOS ChatGPT updates
To help keep your data safe and avoid fake ChatGPT apps, OpenAI has made app updates mandatory on Macs.
You can update right inside the app or use official links from OpenAI.
Staying updated means you're protected from possible threats and using the real deal every time.