OpenAI urges US to take charge of international AI standards
Technology
OpenAI is urging the US to take charge in shaping international AI standards, saying it's key for keeping AI safe and useful.
Sam Altman plans to address the U.N. Security Council to discuss AI and international security.
US and China agree AI dialogue
After some high-profile security breaches involving OpenAI and Hugging Face, the US and China have agreed to create a new AI dialogue to tackle both the risks and rewards of this tech.
The US also wants a system where countries notify each other if an AI problem could threaten national security.
Plus, OpenAI is pitching a new Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) in the US to help set clear rules as these technologies grow.