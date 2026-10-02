OpenAI uses Google DeepMind SynthID to watermark DALL-E 3 images
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a smarter way to tag images made by its AI tools, like DALL-E 3.
The new system uses Google DeepMind's SynthID tech to hide invisible watermarks inside the image pixels, so even if someone crops or resizes the picture, it's still easy to tell it was made by AI.
OpenAI launches public verification site
This upgrade makes it much harder for people to pass off AI art as real or mess with the tags.
Plus, OpenAI launched a public tool at openai.com/research/verify, where anyone can check if an image came from its platform.
It's all about making things more transparent and helping everyone trust what they see online.