OpenAI warns staff about honeypot spies after Abdulrahman Alfozan's arrest
OpenAI just told employees to watch out for honeypot schemes: basically, spies trying to get secrets by flirting or making friends.
This comes after a Saudi engineer, Abdulrahman Alfozan, was arrested for hiding a recording device (in toilet paper) at OpenAI's San Francisco office.
The incident is a wake-up call about how real security threats are getting into the AI world.
OpenAI training warns about public honeypots
OpenAI's security training now urges staff to stay alert, not just against bribes or eavesdropping on employees in public spaces like cafes, but even in casual places like playgrounds where one spy tried to connect with an employee.
Tips include using screen shields and not flashing the company logo in public.
Other AI companies and the FBI are also warning that protecting AI secrets is crucial right now.