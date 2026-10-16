OpenAI will roll out Hindi-tuned ChatGPT voice model for India
Technology
OpenAI will roll out a Hindi-tuned voice model for ChatGPT, letting users pick between two natural-sounding Hindi voices.
Vijaye Raji, OpenAI's CTO for applications, shared that they're focused on making voice chats feel more local, especially since so many people in India use Android and deal with spotty internet.
OpenAI launched affordable India-specific ChatGPT Go
ChatGPT use has doubled in India over the past year, so OpenAI launched an affordable, India-specific subscription called ChatGPT Go.
They're also running new ads to help businesses get on board.
Looking ahead, OpenAI wants to blend its consumer and business tools, especially for education and customer support, and keep expanding language options as more content becomes available.