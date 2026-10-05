OpenAI will test image-based ads inside ChatGPT chats in US.
Technology
OpenAI is about to try out large image-based ads right inside ChatGPT chats, starting later this month in the US.
The idea is to let brands show off their products in a more eye-catching way while you're chatting, giving businesses a new way to reach people who are already using ChatGPT to explore ideas, make decisions or discover products.
Few advertisers run marked image ads
Only a handful of advertisers will be part of this first run, and their ads will pop up during image generation sessions.
Don't worry, these ads will be clearly marked and kept separate from your actual chat.
OpenAI is also teaming up with AppsFlyer for attribution and DoubleVerify to independently evaluate brand suitability.