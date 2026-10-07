OpenAI's 1st teen usage report shows under 15 minutes daily
OpenAI just shared its first report on teen usage, revealing that teens spend under 15 minutes a day chatting with ChatGPT on average.
Less than 2% use it for more than 3 hours at a stretch.
These numbers come as people continue to worry about how AI might affect young people's mental health and safety.
OpenAI adds break reminders, faces criticism
To help keep things safe, OpenAI added break reminders for teens, which actually led nearly half of them to take shorter chats after getting the prompt.
There are also study tools like Study Mode and learning visualizations.
Still, a group called Common Sense Media called out delays in alerting parents if sensitive topics like self-harm come up.
OpenAI says it is working on it and plans to roll out even more features to make ChatGPT both safer and more useful for students.