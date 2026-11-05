OpenAI's AI model found 948 Linux flaws and 1,724 vulnerabilities

What's cool is the AI didn't just spot these issues: human security researchers reviewed the results before reporting vulnerabilities and proposing fixes.

This approach turned out to be way more budget-friendly than relying on humans alone (think up to 55 times cheaper).

Through its "Patch the Planet" program, OpenAI worked with Linux maintainers and partners under its Patch the Planet initiative to report and address additional flaws, showing how powerful AI can be for keeping our technology safer and more affordable.