OpenAI's Astra solves 10 longstanding math and computer science problems
OpenAI's new AI, Astra, has solved 10 tough math and computer science problems that have stumped experts for decades, including the first known non-sofic group and the Connes Rigidity Conjecture, posed by Fields Medalist Alain Connes in 1980.
The full solutions fill a hefty 249-page document.
This big leap is making waves in the academic world, with some calling it a landmark moment for AI. But it's also sparking questions about who should get credit when an AI does the hard work, especially when it comes to top awards like the Fields Medal.
Astra solves 3 Paul Erdős problems
Astra didn't just solve random puzzles; it tackled three classic questions from legendary mathematician Paul Erdos's catalog of open questions.
With Fields Medalists like Tim Gowers praising Astra's impact and others joining OpenAI to work on AI safety, it's clear artificial intelligence is shaking up how we think about scientific discovery, who gets recognized for it.