OpenAI's Astra solves 10 longstanding math and computer science problems

OpenAI's new AI, Astra, has solved 10 tough math and computer science problems that have stumped experts for decades, including the first known non-sofic group and the Connes Rigidity Conjecture, posed by Fields Medalist Alain Connes in 1980.

The full solutions fill a hefty 249-page document.

This big leap is making waves in the academic world, with some calling it a landmark moment for AI. But it's also sparking questions about who should get credit when an AI does the hard work, especially when it comes to top awards like the Fields Medal.