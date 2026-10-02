OpenAI's ChatGPT Health and Anthropic's Claude expand AI patient support
AI is making big moves in healthcare this year.
As of January 2026, ChatGPT Health was being tested by a small group of early users and was expected to be made generally available on the web and iOS in the following weeks, while Anthropic's Claude for Healthcare helps US Pro and Max users manage their health data through app connectors.
Both tools are designed to give smarter insights and make conversations with doctors easier, not replace them.
Google launches MedGemma 1.5 for developers
Google jumped in too, launching MedGemma 1.5 in January to help developers build apps that can analyze medical text and images.
Privacy is a big deal here: OpenAI and Anthropic say your health info won't be used to train their AI models, and you control what gets shared.
Still, OpenAI and Anthropic say these AI assistants should support, not substitute, real medical professionals.