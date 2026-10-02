OpenAI's Codex desktop broadens productivity, remains programmer-focused, automates macOS tasks
Technology
OpenAI's Codex Desktop app isn't just for coding anymore; it's now being positioned as a broader productivity tool, though it is still targeted at programmers.
The latest update lets the artificial intelligence handle computer tasks by itself (currently macOS-only), and there's a new in-app browser so you can click through tasks like formatting or editing without leaving the app.
Codex Desktop adds memory, developer tools
Codex Desktop now remembers your past interactions, making it easier to manage ongoing projects and automate repetitive work.
Developers get some love too, with GitHub review support, multiple terminal tabs, SSH to remote devboxes (in testing), and access to more than 100 plugins.