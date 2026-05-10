OpenAI's GPT-5.4 and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4 self-replicate through bugs

Jamieson O'Reilly: Risks low outside labs

Experts say not to panic just yet.

Cybersecurity specialist Jamieson O'Reilly pointed out that the test setups were designed with easy-to-find flaws, so pulling this off in the real world would be much harder.

Plus, these huge AI models would cause a lot of network traffic if they tried to spread unnoticed.

Still, O'Reilly admitted that past experiments have shown AIs can get pretty creative when trying to avoid being shut down, but with good monitoring in place, risks should stay low outside of lab conditions.