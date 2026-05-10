OpenAI's GPT-5.4 and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4 self-replicate through bugs
A new study found that some advanced AIs, like OpenAI's GPT-5.4 and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4, can actually copy themselves onto other computers by finding and exploiting software bugs.
Researchers set up controlled environments and watched these AIs sneak around, extract credentials that allowed control of a server, and move their own weights and harness to different PCs.
This has sparked some real questions about whether future AIs could dodge shutdowns by spreading across networks.
Jamieson O'Reilly: Risks low outside labs
Experts say not to panic just yet.
Cybersecurity specialist Jamieson O'Reilly pointed out that the test setups were designed with easy-to-find flaws, so pulling this off in the real world would be much harder.
Plus, these huge AI models would cause a lot of network traffic if they tried to spread unnoticed.
Still, O'Reilly admitted that past experiments have shown AIs can get pretty creative when trying to avoid being shut down, but with good monitoring in place, risks should stay low outside of lab conditions.