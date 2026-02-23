OpenAI's new consulting crew will help businesses use its AI

Frontier (launched in February 2026) is all about making advanced AI practical for companies. It helps businesses plug in their data, run smart agents that can reason and use tools, and keep everything secure with top compliance standards. Plus, it's built for speed and supports agents from multiple vendors.

Ramping up adoption

Big names like HP, Uber, Oracle, State Farm, Thermo Fisher, and Intuit are already using Frontier. Others like BBVA and T-Mobile are testing it out too.

With competition heating up from rivals like Anthropic, this move is about making sure more people actually get to benefit from cutting-edge AI—not just tech giants or startups.