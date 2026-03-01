OpenAI's new safety prompts help keep teens safe on AI apps
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a set of open-source safety prompts to help keep teen users safer on AI-powered apps.
These prompts are designed to block things like graphic violence, sexual content, risky challenges, and age-restricted topics, basically making sure AI chats stay age-appropriate for younger users.
Developers can tweak the policies as needed
Created with groups like Common Sense Media and everyone.ai, these prompts give developers a clear starting point for building safer apps.
Robbie Torney from Common Sense Media shared that the policies can be updated as needed.
While not a perfect fix, this move builds on OpenAI's ongoing efforts (like parental controls) to make AI spaces better and safer for teens.