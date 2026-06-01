OpenAI's Sam Altman announces AI-powered robots to rival Tesla Optimus
Technology
OpenAI, famous for ChatGPT, is getting into robotics.
CEO Sam Altman just announced it is working on AI-powered robots for real-world jobs, aiming to compete with Tesla's Optimus robot, Elon Musk's take on a helpful assistant for both work and home.
OpenAI hires to develop infrastructure robots
The first goal? Robots that support skilled workers in building infrastructure.
Altman also sees a future where personal robots can handle everyday tasks for anyone.
This project builds on OpenAI's recent advances in simulation research led by Aditya Ramesh, and the team is now hiring experts to bring these ideas to life.