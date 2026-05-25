OpenAI's Sam Altman favors underwater over space data centers

Google explores Project Suncatcher satellite plans

Altman noted researchers in ocean robotics are not yet focused on building underwater computing yet, but thinks it could be a more realistic path forward.

Meanwhile, Google is exploring Project Suncatcher and is in talks with SpaceX about rocket-launch options for small computing satellites by 2027, and Google is even talking with other rocket companies to push the idea further.

The debate highlights how tech giants are getting creative (and competitive) about powering the next wave of AI.