OpenAI's Sam Altman favors underwater over space data centers
OpenAI's Sam Altman isn't sold on the idea of putting data centers in space, a plan that SpaceX and Google are exploring.
On a recent podcast, he said underwater data centers might actually make more sense, since they'd face fewer energy and infrastructure headaches.
In his words, "It feels easier than constructing space data centers," though he admitted that space-based systems dodge land and regulation hassles.
Google explores Project Suncatcher satellite plans
Altman noted researchers in ocean robotics are not yet focused on building underwater computing yet, but thinks it could be a more realistic path forward.
Meanwhile, Google is exploring Project Suncatcher and is in talks with SpaceX about rocket-launch options for small computing satellites by 2027, and Google is even talking with other rocket companies to push the idea further.
The debate highlights how tech giants are getting creative (and competitive) about powering the next wave of AI.