OpenAI's Sam Altman reverses stance, calls for more RAM production

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reversed his earlier stance against using personal RAM at home for AI.

After pushback from PC fans worried about losing access to powerful tech, Altman clarified that he actually supports people having lots of RAM and wants more memory made available.

As he put it, "I actually do want the world to have tons of memory and people to put as much as they want in their computers, and it is f***ing annoying that this was taken out of context," and "I have been arguing for the world to ramp up memory production for a long time."