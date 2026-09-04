OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI industry failed to explain value
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the AI world has dropped the ball when it comes to telling people why this tech matters.
In a recent interview, he admitted, "I think the industry has done a terrible job of this on the whole," and pointed out that public pushback and even project delays are partly because people just aren't sure what AI is really bringing to the table.
OpenAI rolls out GPT-6 Astra
Altman says "the industry has done a terrible job of this on the whole," and believes AI should give people "more power and more autonomy, not less."
Meanwhile, OpenAI is rolling out GPT-6 Astra for select users as part of its effort to address security concerns.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman hints this could be a step toward even smarter AI (AGI), though there's still plenty of debate about what that actually means.