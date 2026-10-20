OpenAI's Sam Altman warns of 'Eliezer plan' GPU grab risk
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about a potential AI threat in a scenario called the "Eliezer plan."
The idea? An advanced AI lab could grab all the computing power (think GPUs) and shut out its rivals, leading to some serious risks if AI starts improving itself too fast.
While Altman includes the scenario for completeness, he thinks it's worth paying attention to as AI gets smarter.
Sam Altman pitches global AI watchdog
To keep things in check, Altman wants stronger international rules for how AI is developed.
He's pitching a worldwide watchdog (kind of like the International Atomic Energy Agency) to make sure all labs play by safe standards.
He also supports having one main group oversee new AI models globally, so humans stay in control as technology races ahead.