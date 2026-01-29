OpenAI's Sora app sees sharp decline in downloads, spending

Sora's downloads dropped 32% in December and then plunged another 45% in January to just 1.2 million. User spending also slid from $540,000 to $367,000 over the same period. In total, Sora has reached about 9.6 million downloads across iOS and Android .

User engagement is slipping too

The app has fallen to No. 101 overall on the US App Store and No. 7 in Photo & Video.

Daily active users dropped from one million to around 750,000 by December, with people now averaging only about 13 minutes a day—way less than TikTok's typical hour-and-a-half sessions.