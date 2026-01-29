OpenAI's Sora app sees sharp decline in downloads, spending
OpenAI's Sora app, which lets you create AI-generated videos, started strong last fall—hitting a million downloads in just five days and briefly topping the US App Store.
But after that initial buzz, things have cooled off fast.
Downloads and spending are way down
Sora's downloads dropped 32% in December and then plunged another 45% in January to just 1.2 million.
User spending also slid from $540,000 to $367,000 over the same period.
In total, Sora has reached about 9.6 million downloads across iOS and Android.
User engagement is slipping too
The app has fallen to No. 101 overall on the US App Store and No. 7 in Photo & Video.
Daily active users dropped from one million to around 750,000 by December, with people now averaging only about 13 minutes a day—way less than TikTok's typical hour-and-a-half sessions.