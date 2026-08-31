OpenClaw 2.0 announced: Biggest upgrades coming to the AI agent
What's the story
OpenClaw, the free and open-source AI agent platform that runs locally on your device, has just received its biggest update yet. Dubbed OpenClaw 2.0, the release promises faster setups for users and simpler workflows, among other improvements. The project was launched in November last year and has since powered the AI agents on popular social media platform Moltbook.
Update details
Update takes a dig at GTA 6
The team behind OpenClaw announced the update on X, taking a dig at GTA 6, which is set to launch in November this year.
The post read, "HA! We beat GTA 6!"
The developers said the focus of this update was to make things easier and simpler for users, with faster setups and a rebuilt browser app, among other changes.
Development process
Massive update developed by nearly 1,000 contributors
OpenClaw 2.0 was developed by 933 contributors, including 569 first-time ones. The release includes more than 16,000 pull requests, the largest ever for the project.
It also took nearly seven weeks to launch, as opposed to the usual one- or two-day patches.
The project had previously issued 106 updates in just over seven months.
User enhancements
Simpler installation process for users
One of the key improvements in OpenClaw 2.0 is a simpler installation process.
For first-time installs, it now starts with what's already on a user's computer, including existing ChatGPT, Claude, or Codex logins, API keys, and local models such as Ollama or LM Studio.
The new version also aims for faster first conversations on Mac, Linux, and Windows devices while mobile onboarding on iOS and Android now starts with pairing/permissions.
App improvements
Browser app rebuilt for better experience
The browser app, which most users first use to interact with OpenClaw, has been rebuilt. It now directly opens into a conversation with the user's Claw (AI agent) and is designed for setup and ongoing work.
The new interface focuses on conversations, bringing chat, files, approvals, and settings closer together while adding features like pinned chats and grouped sessions for better organization.
Workflow expansion
New version introduces simple workflows
OpenClaw 2.0 allows users to start with simple workflows, like monitoring an inbox for important emails and sending Telegram messages when something significant comes up.
The team says these workflows can expand across apps without becoming more complex.
For instance, if a user tells their Claw about an iMessage from their brother asking which iPad they bought for their father, the Claw can find the answer from an email receipt and send it back.
Collaboration feature
Shared cloud sessions are now available
OpenClaw 2.0 also introduces shared cloud sessions, a major improvement over the previous version where a Claw's context couldn't be transferred to another person without losing what it already knew.
Now, team members can join live work, collaborate, or take over tasks with context intact.
However, users are advised to back up and restore legacy transcript data first before downgrading later as sessions created after migration won't show on older versions.