OpenClaw 2.0 launches August 30, adds automation and shared sessions
OpenClaw just dropped its largest update yet: OpenClaw 2.0, launched on August 30, with the help of 933 contributors (over half were first-timers).
Instead of just answering questions, OpenClaw now acts as a smart assistant that can actually automate tasks and manage workflows across your favorite digital tools.
Plus, you can now work with several people in shared cloud sessions, all while keeping your context.
OpenClaw simplifies setup and task tracking
Setup is much simpler: you can connect things like ChatGPT subscriptions or local models without a headache.
The browser interface got an upgrade too, letting you track tasks in real time and manage everything from one spot.
You can start small (like monitoring email) and build up to more complex automations as you go.
Overall, this update is all about making AI agents more powerful and collaborative for everyone.