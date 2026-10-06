OpenClaw formerly Clawdbot links to iMessage and WhatsApp amid scams
Technology
OpenClaw, the artificial intelligence platform formerly known as Clawdbot, is communicating with users through messaging apps such as iMessage or WhatsApp, and can add plugins for Discord, Twitch.
But with all that hype comes trouble: scammers are already targeting it with fake repos and cryptocurrency scams.
OpenClaw developers push 34 security commits
To keep users safe, OpenClaw's developers have pushed out 34 security-related commits to fix big issues like remote code execution.
Creator Peter Steinberger says community help is crucial for staying ahead of threats.
Still, some risks, like prompt injection attacks, are tough to squash completely, so the team's focused on constant improvement as more people jump on board.