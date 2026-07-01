OpenClaw now available as app on iOS and Android
What's the story
OpenClaw, the open-source artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that took the world by storm earlier this year, has launched dedicated mobile applications for Android and iOS. The announcement was made by the company on X. The move allows users to interact with their AI agents directly from their smartphones without relying on messaging platforms or other workarounds.
App functionality
How do the OpenClaw apps work?
The newly launched OpenClaw apps work as a companion to the OpenClaw Gateway, a software layer that connects users with their AI agents, models, and tools. Instead of running AI tasks directly on the phone, these apps act as an interface connecting to a Gateway hosted on a PC, cloud server or any other user-controlled environment.
User interaction
Connecting to your AI agent
Once connected, the OpenClaw apps let users communicate with their agents via text or voice. You can approve tasks, track automated workflows, and receive notifications right on your phone. This setup essentially lets you control AI-powered automations even when you're away from your computer. The mobile apps also support various device permissions for advanced capabilities like accessing camera, location data, contacts, and photos.
Enhanced capabilities
Moving beyond traditional chatbots
The permissions supported by the OpenClaw apps enable them to perform practical tasks instead of just responding to prompts. For instance, an agent could check a user's calendar, remind them of upcoming events or analyze photos stored on their phone. This capability highlights the shift from traditional AI chatbots that mainly answer questions to "agentic" AI systems that can perform actions on behalf of users after getting permission.