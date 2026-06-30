OpenClaw's AI Gateway app launch marred by Android 2.2 rating
Technology
OpenClaw just dropped its new AI Gateway app for Android and iOS, letting you connect with AI assistants through QR codes or setup codes.
But the Android version is getting a lot of heat: users say the design looks messy, with overlapping interface elements and pairing glitches.
The Play Store rating has sunk to 2.2 stars, and some are even calling it "unusable."
OpenClaw iOS app appears more polished
Meanwhile, the iOS version seems much more polished, highlighting a clear gap between platforms.
While both apps promise real-time talk modes and push notifications for easier workflows, these inconsistencies have users wondering about OpenClaw's approach to design on different devices.