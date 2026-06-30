OpenClaw's AI Gateway app launch marred by Android 2.2 rating Technology Jun 30, 2026

OpenClaw just dropped its new AI Gateway app for Android and iOS, letting you connect with AI assistants through QR codes or setup codes.

But the Android version is getting a lot of heat: users say the design looks messy, with overlapping interface elements and pairing glitches.

The Play Store rating has sunk to 2.2 stars, and some are even calling it "unusable."