OpenEvidence aids 65% of US doctors in 27 million April visits
OpenEvidence, an AI-powered medical platform, is changing how doctors work in the US.
In April, about 65% of physicians used it during 27 million patient visits to quickly find evidence-based answers from journals and medical databases.
It helps doctors diagnose faster, review treatments, and summarize research, making their jobs a bit easier.
OpenEvidence adoption faces privacy concerns
With more than 650,000 US doctors and more than 1 million worldwide using OpenEvidence, it's become a staple in hospitals and clinics.
Many physicians appreciate how it speeds up tricky medical decisions and cuts down on research time.
But there are concerns too: some experts worry about patient privacy and relying too much on AI.
To stay safe, some doctors double-check the tool's references before making big clinical calls.