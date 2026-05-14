OpenEvidence aids 65% of US doctors in 27 million April visits

OpenEvidence adoption faces privacy concerns

With more than 650,000 US doctors and more than 1 million worldwide using OpenEvidence, it's become a staple in hospitals and clinics.

Many physicians appreciate how it speeds up tricky medical decisions and cuts down on research time.

But there are concerns too: some experts worry about patient privacy and relying too much on AI.

To stay safe, some doctors double-check the tool's references before making big clinical calls.