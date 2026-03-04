OPPO and MediaTek introduce on-device AI tech for smartphones

At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, OPPO and MediaTek teamed up to launch new on-device AI tech, announced during MediaTek's "AI for Life" keynote on March 4. Their collaboration brings these smart features faster to phones powered by the Dimensity 9500 chip.

Omni AI model Omni is the first AI model that can handle text, speech, images, and video—all directly on your device.

It powers real-time scene understanding and interactive Q&A without sending your data to the cloud, thanks to the Dimensity 9500's Neural Processing Unit.

That means quicker responses and more privacy.

OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro The OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro are getting smarter with updates like AI Translate for instant text generation and AI Portrait Glow for better lighting in tricky photos.

These upgrades work offline, so you get cloud-level features without needing Wi-Fi or data.