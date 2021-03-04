OPPO is gearing up to launch its flagship Find X3 Pro smartphone on March 11. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked two promotional videos, fully revealing the design and key specifications of the upcoming handset. Separately, the company has also shared a poster confirming that the Find X3 Pro will feature 10-bit color management system. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved edges, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also boast of IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Information The smartphone will offer a 50MP main camera

Find X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) periscope telephoto sensor, and a 5MP (f/3.0) macro lens with 60x zoom. Up front, it will offer a 32MP (f/2.4) camera.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

OPPO Find X3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability