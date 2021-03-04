-
OPPO Find X3 Pro fully revealed in leaked promotional videosLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 04:32 pm
-
OPPO is gearing up to launch its flagship Find X3 Pro smartphone on March 11.
In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked two promotional videos, fully revealing the design and key specifications of the upcoming handset.
Separately, the company has also shared a poster confirming that the Find X3 Pro will feature 10-bit color management system.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz AMOLED display
-
OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved edges, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will also boast of IP68-rated dust and water resistance.
-
Information
The smartphone will offer a 50MP main camera
-
Find X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) periscope telephoto sensor, and a 5MP (f/3.0) macro lens with 60x zoom. Up front, it will offer a 32MP (f/2.4) camera.
-
Internals
It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor
-
OPPO Find X3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing details of the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be announced on March 11. However, a recent report had claimed that the handset will cost around €1,000-1,200 (roughly Rs. 88,000-1,05,000) for the top-tier 12GB/256GB model.