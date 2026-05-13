OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s India debut may 21

Find X9 Ultra and X9s specs

The Find X9 Ultra packs a serious punch with its triple-camera setup: two massive 200MP sensors (main and telephoto) plus a 50MP lens for up to 10x optical zoom.

It can shoot crisp 8K video and runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with likely support for up to 16GB of RAM. Battery life looks solid too, with a hefty 7,050mAh silicon-carbon cell.

Meanwhile, the Find X9s features three versatile 50MP cameras that record in Dolby Vision at up to 4K/60 fps across all lenses.

It's powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset and runs ColorOS 16. The battery is slightly smaller at 7,025mAh, but still plenty for all-day use.