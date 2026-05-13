OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s India debut may 21
OPPO's new Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s are officially landing in India on May 21.
Both phones promise next-level camera tech, thanks to Hasselblad tuning and OPPO's LUMO image engine, so if you're into mobile photography or content creation, these might catch your eye.
Find X9 Ultra and X9s specs
The Find X9 Ultra packs a serious punch with its triple-camera setup: two massive 200MP sensors (main and telephoto) plus a 50MP lens for up to 10x optical zoom.
It can shoot crisp 8K video and runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with likely support for up to 16GB of RAM. Battery life looks solid too, with a hefty 7,050mAh silicon-carbon cell.
Meanwhile, the Find X9s features three versatile 50MP cameras that record in Dolby Vision at up to 4K/60 fps across all lenses.
It's powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset and runs ColorOS 16. The battery is slightly smaller at 7,025mAh, but still plenty for all-day use.