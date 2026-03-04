OPPO Find X9 Ultra to launch globally: What to expect

This phone is all about photography, featuring a Hasselblad-tuned quad camera setup with two massive 200MP sensors (main + periscope), plus extra telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. Selfie fans get a sharp 50MP front camera. The display is a big, vibrant 6.82-inch 2K OLED with smooth 120Hz refresh rate, expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and an even bigger 7,050mAh battery. Fast charging may include up to 80W wired or 50W wireless.

The device will compete with other flagship smartphones

The Find X9 Ultra will go head-to-head with other flagships like Xiaomi's 17 Ultra and Vivo's X300 Ultra this year.

OPPO's betting that its top-tier cameras will help it stand out—so if you're into mobile photography or just want serious performance, this one should be on your radar.