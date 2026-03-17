OPPO K14 5G with IP69 rating launched at ₹18,000
OPPO just dropped its new K14 5G in India, targeting folks who want a sturdy phone without breaking the bank.
This device stands out for its serious protection (think IP66, IP68, and even IP69 ratings) so it can handle dust, water splashes, and even high-pressure jets.
Sales kick off March 20 on Flipkart and at OPPO stores.
What else to expect from the K14 5G?
The K14 5G packs a roomy 6.75-inch screen with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and bright visuals.
Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and plenty of storage.
You get a dual rear camera setup — a 50MP main sensor plus a 2MP monochrome lens — and an 8MP front-facing camera.
The real highlight? A massive 7,000mAh battery with speedy 45W charging means you won't be hunting for outlets all day.
Starting at ₹17,999 for the base model (6GB/128GB), you can choose from Icy Blue, Prism Violet, or Prism White shades.