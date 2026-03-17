OPPO K14 5G with IP69 rating launched at ₹18,000

What else to expect from the K14 5G?

The K14 5G packs a roomy 6.75-inch screen with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and bright visuals.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and plenty of storage.

You get a dual rear camera setup — a 50MP main sensor plus a 2MP monochrome lens — and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The real highlight? A massive 7,000mAh battery with speedy 45W charging means you won't be hunting for outlets all day.

Starting at ₹17,999 for the base model (6GB/128GB), you can choose from Icy Blue, Prism Violet, or Prism White shades.