OPPO to unveil Pad Mini Matte, Enco X4 in India
OPPO is dropping some new tech in India on October 22: get ready for the Pad Mini Matte Display Edition tablet and the Enco X4 wireless earbuds.
The launch event kicks off at 4:45pm IST, and if you're curious, OPPO's website already has sneak peeks of all the key features and color options.
Plus, the new Find X10 smartphones are joining the party.
Pad Mini specs Enco X4 features
The Pad Mini Matte Display Edition packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and an 8.8-inch OLED screen with a super-smooth 144-hertz refresh rate.
Its matte finish helps cut down glare (handy for binge-watching), and it comes in Lavender Purple. Expect it to cost around ₹51,000.
The Enco X4 earbuds feature dual drivers, AI-powered noise cancelation that adapts as you listen, a built-in translation tool, and up to 53 hours of battery with the case.
They'll be available in Aurora Violet or Glacier White for about ₹17,100.