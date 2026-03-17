OPPO's Watch X3 goes global: Is it worth buying

Inside, you get a Snapdragon W5 chip with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It supports LTE with eSIM for standalone mobile connectivity, includes NFC, and connects with both iOS and Android . The battery lasts up to 16 days in long battery mode or five days in smart mode.

The Watch X3 packs heart rate, SpO2, ECG (for A-fib detection), skin temperature sensors, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and even a quick full-body health check in 60 seconds. There's also AI coaching based on your stats and over 100 sports modes.

Watch X3 is a premium smartwatch

With extras like fall detection and SOS alerts plus all the health tech packed in, and priced at CNY 2,799 (around ₹37,000) at launch in China, the Watch X3 is aiming for anyone who wants serious features without leaving style behind.

If smartwatches are your thing or you want more from your wrist than just notifications, this one's worth a look.