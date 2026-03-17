OPPO's Watch X3 goes global: Is it worth buying
OPPO's Watch X3 is going global after its China debut, bringing a sleek titanium build, military-grade durability, and a super-bright 1.5-inch AMOLED display (up to 3000 nits, so yes, you can read it even in sunlight).
Snapdragon W5 chip powers the watch
Inside, you get a Snapdragon W5 chip with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
It supports LTE with eSIM for standalone mobile connectivity, includes NFC, and connects with both iOS and Android.
The battery lasts up to 16 days in long battery mode or five days in smart mode.
It offers a full suite of health sensors
The Watch X3 packs heart rate, SpO2, ECG (for A-fib detection), skin temperature sensors, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and even a quick full-body health check in 60 seconds.
There's also AI coaching based on your stats and over 100 sports modes.
Watch X3 is a premium smartwatch
With extras like fall detection and SOS alerts plus all the health tech packed in, and priced at CNY 2,799 (around ₹37,000) at launch in China, the Watch X3 is aiming for anyone who wants serious features without leaving style behind.
If smartwatches are your thing or you want more from your wrist than just notifications, this one's worth a look.