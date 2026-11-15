Oracle's Natalia Rachelson urges businesses to measure AI outcomes
Oracle's Senior Vice President, Applications Development at Oracle Natalia Rachelson encouraged businesses to focus on real results from AI, like cutting down the time it takes to fix accounting errors, instead of just counting how many AI agents they use.
She made it clear: set measurable goals and track progress to see if AI is actually making a difference.
Natalia Rachelson says AI reshapes workflows
Rachelson pointed out that today's AI isn't just about speed: it can totally reshape workflows by skipping steps and letting bots handle repetitive tasks, while people stay in control.
She compared this shift to past tech revolutions like cloud computing, reminding everyone that big changes come with challenges but also huge opportunities if you measure what really matters.