OrbitAID will launch AayulSAT-1A in November 2026 to test refueling
Technology
OrbitAID Aerospace, a startup from India, is about to launch its AayulSAT-1A satellite in November 2026.
The big idea? Test out refueling satellites while they are still in orbit: think of it as topping up fuel without coming back down.
If this works, it could mean satellites last much longer and do not need pricey replacements.
OrbitAID plans 2027 2-satellite docking maneuvers
OrbitAID is not stopping there: they are already planning a 2027 mission with two satellites to show off even cooler tricks like docking and jetpack-style maneuvers.
Their goal is to move toward commercial in-space servicing and refueling capabilities, which could seriously change how we use space tech as more satellites crowd the skies.