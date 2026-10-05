Oregon State University develops sunlight hydrogen method without metal catalyst
Technology
Scientists at Oregon State University have come up with a new way to make hydrogen from water using sunlight, without needing an expensive metal catalyst.
Their approach, led by Kyriakos Stylianou, could make clean hydrogen fuel much more affordable in the future.
BVR-19's sulfur bonds react to light
The key is a material called BVR-19, which uses special sulfur bonds that react when exposed to light.
This skips the need for pricey metal catalysts and can be made easily at room temperature, saving even more energy.
If this takes off, making hydrogen fuel could get a whole lot greener and cheaper, a big win for clean-energy fans.