How to organize apps using color-coded folders
What's the story
Organizing apps on your smartphone can boost productivity and accessibility by several notches.
One of the best ways to do this is by using color-coded folders, a visually appealing way to categorize apps by function or usage frequency.
Not only does this declutter your home screen, but it also makes it easier to find specific apps in a jiffy.
Color selection
Choose a color scheme
Choosing a consistent color scheme is the first step towards organizing apps properly.
Pick colors that seem intuitive to you; say, blue for work-related apps, green for financial tools, red for urgent or priority applications.
From what I can tell, being consistent with color choice helps strengthen the association between the app category and its folder.
This makes it easier to remember where each app is located.
App grouping
Group similar apps together
Once you've selected your colors, categorize similar apps into folders depending on their function/purpose.
For instance, keep all social media apps in one folder and tag it with a particular color representing communication/leisure.
This way, you can reduce clutter and make sure related applications are accessible without having to scroll through screens.
Folder limitation
Limit number of folders
To keep things simple and not overwhelm yourself with too many options, limit the number of folders you create.
Try not to exceed six to eight folders per screen to keep it simple.
Less number of folders promotes better organization in each of them and prevents confusion while looking for an app.
System maintenance
Regularly update your system
Regular maintenance of your color-coded system is essential to make it work over time.
Periodically review the contents of each folder to remove unused or redundant apps and update any changes in app usage patterns by reassigning them to different categories, if necessary.
Keeping your system up to date will ensure continued efficiency in accessing your mobile applications.