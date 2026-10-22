Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: Here's how to watch
What's the story
The Orionid meteor shower, known for its bright fireball meteors, is set to peak tonight. The celestial event has been active for most of October but will be at its best during the early hours of October 22-23. If weather conditions are favorable, stargazers could witness as many as 10-20 meteors per hour.
Meteor origins
What causes the Orionid meteor shower?
The Orionids are an annual meteor shower resulting from the debris left behind by Halley's comet during its orbit around the Sun.
As Earth passes through this comet dust, the debris ignites due to atmospheric friction, creating bright streaks of light in the sky.
The meteors hit our atmosphere at speeds of about 66km/s, often leaving long glowing trails and fireballs in their wake.
Viewing guide
How to spot the meteors
To spot the Orionids, find a dark area with wide open skies, far from city light pollution.
The meteors will appear to originate from the constellation of Orion, close to Betelgeuse. It's advised to view them slightly away from this radiant point for better visibility.
Unfortunately, a waxing gibbous moon on October 21 will illuminate the night sky and hinder visibility of fainter meteors.
Upcoming events
Other meteor showers to watch out for
After the Orionids, skywatchers can look forward to the Southern Taurids with a second peak around November 5.
This will be followed by the Northern Taurids around November 12.
Both these showers are modest but known for occasional bright fireballs, making them another celestial spectacle worth watching out for.