Otter.ai rolls out live meeting transcription in 31 languages
Technology
Otter.ai just rolled out its largest language expansion to date: you can now get real time meeting transcripts in 31 different languages once the rollout is complete, and the app automatically switches as people change languages midconversation.
This means smoother teamwork for global groups, with no need to fiddle with settings.
Otter.ai adds 27 new languages
This language boost is Otter's largest ever, adding 27 new options like Mandarin, Korean, German, and soon Swedish and Arabic.
It's all powered by speech models checked by native speakers.
The update is part of Otter's broader AI strategy (backed by $320 million in new funding), which also brings handy tools like Work Mode for prepping before meetings and Live Assist for real time coaching while you chat.