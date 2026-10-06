Oura launches advisor chatbot for women's health using biometric data
Technology
Oura just dropped a new feature in its Advisor chatbot, designed to help women better understand their health.
Using your biometric data and research vetted by the company's board of clinicians, it answers questions about things like menstrual cycles and pregnancy stages.
It's available now through Oura Labs, but keep in mind, it's for wellness insights, not medical diagnoses.
Members opt into Oura Labs
If you're an Oura member, you can opt in to Oura Labs in the app to check it out.
Once you're in, you can ask about cycle changes or sleep issues during pregnancy.
The team is looking for feedback to make the feature even better before rolling it out more widely.