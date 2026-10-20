Oura launches cardio effort and VO2 max starting Oct 20
Technology
Oura's latest update brings two new fitness features, Cardio Effort and VO2 max, to Gen3 and newer smart rings, starting October 20.
Cardio Effort gives you a clearer picture of how hard your heart is working during workouts, while VO2 max estimates your aerobic fitness, which previously typically required a lab test or a six-minute walking test.
Oura VO2 unlocks after 5 activities
To get these insights, you'll need to complete five qualifying activities with your ring. After that, you'll see your VO2 max estimate and personalized fitness categories.
VO2 max is part of Oura Labs, where users can try out cool updates before they officially roll out, while Cardio Effort is rolling out separately to Oura Ring Gen3 and later models.