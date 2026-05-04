Oura launches hormonal birth control and menopause insights May 6
Oura just announced two new features, Hormonal Birth Control and Menopause Insights, to help women better understand their bodies.
Rolling out globally from May 6 for Gen 3 and Gen 4 Oura Rings, these updates blend your biometric data with details about contraception or menopause to give you more personalized health insights.
Oura logs contraception and menopause symptoms
With the Hormonal Birth Control feature, you can log over 20 combinations of contraception (like pills, patches, or IUDs) and see how they might impact things like sleep or recovery.
The Menopause Insights tool uses a detailed symptom tracker to help users monitor changes like sleep disruptions or mood shifts over time, plus it creates easy-to-share reports for doctor visits.
Oura says these features aim to fill gaps in understanding hormonal changes, making women's health tracking clearer and more useful.