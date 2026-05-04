Oura launches hormonal birth control and menopause insights May 6

Oura logs contraception and menopause symptoms

With the Hormonal Birth Control feature, you can log over 20 combinations of contraception (like pills, patches, or IUDs) and see how they might impact things like sleep or recovery.

The Menopause Insights tool uses a detailed symptom tracker to help users monitor changes like sleep disruptions or mood shifts over time, plus it creates easy-to-share reports for doctor visits.

Oura says these features aim to fill gaps in understanding hormonal changes, making women's health tracking clearer and more useful.