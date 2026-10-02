Oura launches in-app AI women's health feature using personal data
Technology
Oura just dropped an AI feature in its app focused on women's health.
It helps answer questions about things like periods and pregnancy stages, using your own health data and solid research.
The idea is to give you helpful wellness information, but not to replace a real doctor.
Users opt into Oura Labs experiments
If you want to check it out, just opt in to Oura Labs in the app. Your feedback actually helps make the tool better before a possible wider launch.
Dr. Tanvi Jayaraman from the team says user input is key for improvements.
There are also other experimental features, like a blood pressure profile study, if you're curious to test more stuff.