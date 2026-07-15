UK may impose overnight social media curfew for teens
What's the story
The British government has announced plans to introduce a default overnight curfew on social media apps for teenagers aged 16 and 17. The move is part of efforts to improve their sleep, focus, and overall digital wellbeing. The proposed rule would automatically block access to social media between midnight and 6:00am unless manually changed by the user.
Policy
Platforms to disable features like autoplay videos by default
Along with the curfew, social media platforms will also be required to disable features like autoplay videos by default.
The UK government hopes these measures will prevent a "cliff edge" effect when teens turn 16 and gain access to social media.
Officials believe that gradual protections for older teenagers can mitigate the negative impacts of excessive late-night screen use.
Official statement
Technology minister backs new restrictions
Technology Minister Liz Kendall has backed the new restrictions, saying they are aimed at improving young people's daily lives.
She said, "These measures will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends."
The first set of regulations is expected to be presented before Parliament by this year-end.
Implementation timeline
New rules likely to come into effect by 2027
If approved, the new rules are likely to come into effect by spring 2027.
The government has promised "robust implementation and enforcement" once the measures become law.
This comes after British teenagers participated in a government-backed trial of social media restrictions, which showed improvements in concentration, sleep, and wellbeing among young users.
Enforcement issues
Challenges in enforcing online safety laws
Despite the progress on stricter online safety laws, enforcing them has been a challenge.
Australia, the first country to impose a nationwide social media ban for children, has already faced hurdles.
A team that advised the Australian government found many online platforms struggled with age-verification checks, making it hard to enforce these restrictions effectively.