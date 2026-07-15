AI overuse may raise dementia risk, warn experts
What's the story
Experts have raised concerns that over-reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini could lead to a dementia crisis. The phenomenon of "cognitive offloading," where people delegate tasks requiring mental effort to AI, is said to harm the brain. Research has shown that repetitive learning and mental exercises are crucial for maintaining neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to form new connections between nerves.
Impact study
Neurologist warns of cognitive risks from AI dependency
A January study by Simone Rossi, a neurology professor at Italy's University of Siena, found that over-reliance on AI even for simple tasks like drafting an email can severely affect brain functions.
Rossi warned that "passive, uncritical reliance on AI may weaken that activity-dependent plasticity and erode human cognition."
The study highlights the potential cognitive risks associated with excessive use of these advanced technologies.
Memory test
AI's impact on memory and cognition
MIT research scientist Nataliya Kosmyna was surprised when her students couldn't remember what they had written in their papers days after submission.
In an experiment with three student groups tasked with writing an essay, those using ChatGPT showed 55% lower brain activity than the non-technology group.
The results suggest that reliance on AI tools may negatively affect memory retention and cognitive engagement in academic settings.
Performance impact
Deterioration in understanding and academic performance
A Brown University professor noted that students scored above average in midterms taken from home but performed poorly in finals.
This shows how reliance on AI tools could affect academic performance and understanding of subjects over time.
Barbara Sahakian, a clinical neuropsychology professor at Cambridge University, has predicted that widespread use of AI could lead to more cases of dementia.