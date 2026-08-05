Oxford and Moderna launch INTERCEPT-Lynch trial testing mRNA cancer prevention

Lynch syndrome affects over 175,000 people in the UK giving them up to an 80% lifetime risk of certain cancers.

The first participant, Sarah Ewart from Oxford, called the potential of this vaccine "For people living with a higher risk of cancers, a preventative vaccine encouraging the body to spot and attack early cancers would be life changing."

If all goes well, the next phase kicks off in 2027 at more sites across the UK part of a 10-year strategic partnership between Moderna and the UK Government, established in 2022, to strengthen the UK's mRNA capabilities and pandemic preparedness.