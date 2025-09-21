Oxford University now offers students, staff access to ChatGPT Edu

The University of Oxford has become the first UK institution to provide its students and staff with access to ChatGPT Edu, an education-focused version of OpenAI 's artificial intelligence (AI) tool. The decision comes after a successful year-long trial period. The move is part of a five-year partnership between Oxford and OpenAI that was announced in March.

Digital transformation Prof Trefethen on digital transformation Professor Anne Trefethen, Oxford's Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Digital, said the rollout of ChatGPT Edu is an "exciting step in our ongoing process of digital transformation." She added that there is a huge potential to use this technology to accelerate high-impact research and innovation. "All our students will be able to utilize ChatGPT Edu as an accessible tool for study," Trefethen said.

Enhanced security ChatGPT Edu designed for universities ChatGPT Edu is specifically designed for university use, offering enhanced privacy and security features. This ensures that data remains within individual institutions. The university-wide launch of the tool comes after a successful pilot scheme involving around 750 academics, students, and staff from various roles across the university and its colleges.