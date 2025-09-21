Oxford University now offers students, staff access to ChatGPT Edu
What's the story
The University of Oxford has become the first UK institution to provide its students and staff with access to ChatGPT Edu, an education-focused version of OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) tool. The decision comes after a successful year-long trial period. The move is part of a five-year partnership between Oxford and OpenAI that was announced in March.
Digital transformation
Prof Trefethen on digital transformation
Professor Anne Trefethen, Oxford's Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Digital, said the rollout of ChatGPT Edu is an "exciting step in our ongoing process of digital transformation." She added that there is a huge potential to use this technology to accelerate high-impact research and innovation. "All our students will be able to utilize ChatGPT Edu as an accessible tool for study," Trefethen said.
Enhanced security
ChatGPT Edu designed for universities
ChatGPT Edu is specifically designed for university use, offering enhanced privacy and security features. This ensures that data remains within individual institutions. The university-wide launch of the tool comes after a successful pilot scheme involving around 750 academics, students, and staff from various roles across the university and its colleges.
AI enrichment
What did OpenAI say?
Jayna Devani, OpenAI's international education lead, has praised Oxford's initiative as "setting a new standard for how AI can enrich higher education." She said by making ChatGPT Edu available to everyone, the university is equipping its students and staff with the necessary AI skills and tools. Along with ChatGPT Edu access, training on using this tool will also be provided by the university.