Oxford builds AI predicting 5 year heart failure risk
A team at Oxford has built an AI tool that can predict your risk of heart failure up to five years ahead, just by looking at routine heart scans.
It checks for tiny signs of inflammation in the fat around your heart, picking up on early warning signals doctors usually can't see.
This could help people manage or even avoid serious heart issues down the road.
Oxford tool validated on 72,000 patients
The tool was trained and validated on 72,000 patients from nine NHS trusts in England and nailed an 86% accuracy rate.
People flagged as high-risk were found to be 20 times more likely to develop heart failure.
The researchers, led by Professor Charalambos Antoniades, are now working to get it approved for rollout in healthcare systems including the NHS so doctors can use it to catch problems earlier and make smarter treatment calls.