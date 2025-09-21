Next Article
Oxford rolls out ChatGPT Edu for all students, staff
Technology
Oxford just became the first UK university to roll out ChatGPT Edu—a special version of OpenAI's AI tool—for all its students and staff.
After a year-long trial, this launch is part of a five-year partnership with OpenAI, announced in March, aimed at weaving AI into everyday learning and research.
Training will be provided on ethical AI use
With Professor Anne Trefethen, the university's pro-vice-chancellor for digital, as a spokesperson, the project focused on boosting research while keeping data management in Oxford's hands for extra privacy.
About 750 people tested the tool during the pilot phase.
Plus, training will be made available to everyone on using AI ethically and responsibly—making sure students and staff can use this tech confidently and thoughtfully.