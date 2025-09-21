Oxford rolls out ChatGPT Edu for all students, staff

Training will be provided on ethical AI use

With Professor Anne Trefethen, the university's pro-vice-chancellor for digital, as a spokesperson, the project focused on boosting research while keeping data management in Oxford's hands for extra privacy.

About 750 people tested the tool during the pilot phase.

Plus, training will be made available to everyone on using AI ethically and responsibly—making sure students and staff can use this tech confidently and thoughtfully.